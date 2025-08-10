Bon Holiday Travel Rush Begins at Narita Airport; Around 52,500 Passengers on Outbound International Flights Hit the Sky
11:46 JST, August 10, 2025
NARITA, Chiba — The annual rush of overseas departures for the summer holidays began Saturday. The departure lobby at Narita Airport was crowded with families and young people wheeling large suitcases. According to estimates by Narita International Airport Corp., 52,500 people flew abroad that day. International arrivals and departures during the Bon holidays between Aug. 8 and 17 are expected to total 952,800, up 7.4% from a year earlier, with the peak for arrivals projected to be Aug. 16.
“Considering the weak yen and flight times, we decided on a short trip to a nearby destination,” said a 51-year-old woman from Kawasaki traveling to Hong Kong with her family of three on a two-night, three-day itinerary. “We look forward to enjoying Disneyland and good food.”
