Mt. Shinmoedake on Kagoshima, Miyazaki Prefs. Border Erupts, Sending over 3,000-meter High Ash Plume

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Mt. Shinmoedake, central area, as seen from Takahara, Miyazaki Prefecture, on April 4.

Mt. Shinmoedake, located on the border between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures in the Kirishima Mountains range, erupted at 5:23 a.m. on Sunday, sending an ash plume over 3,000 meters high from the crater.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, ashfall is expected to the northeast, and there is a risk of small volcanic rocks being carried by the wind and falling within a range of approximately 14 kilometers.