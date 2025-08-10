Hot word :

Mt. Shinmoedake on Kagoshima, Miyazaki Prefs. Border Erupts, Sending over 3,000-meter High Ash Plume

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Mt. Shinmoedake, central area, as seen from Takahara, Miyazaki Prefecture, on April 4.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:46 JST, August 10, 2025

Mt. Shinmoedake, located on the border between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures in the Kirishima Mountains range, erupted at 5:23 a.m. on Sunday, sending an ash plume over 3,000 meters high from the crater.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, ashfall is expected to the northeast, and there is a risk of small volcanic rocks being carried by the wind and falling within a range of approximately 14 kilometers.

