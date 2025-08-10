Linear Precipitation Zones Occur in Fukuoka Pref.; Warning-level Heavy Rain Possible in Western to Northern Japan through Tuesday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

Due to an inflow of warm, humid air from a front, warning-level heavy rain is possible across a wide area from western to northern Japan from Sunday to Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency is urging caution against landslides, and river flooding and overflowing.

Additionally, the agency announced that multiple linear precipitation zones capable of causing heavy rain in a short period of time occurred in Fukuoka Prefecture from Saturday night to early Sunday morning. There is also a risk of such bands forming in Yamaguchi, Saga and Nagasaki prefectures until around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The expected 24-hour rainfall amounts are as follows: up to 300 millimeters in northern Kyushu, up to 200 millimeters in Shikoku, up to 180 millimeters in Kinki, up to 150 millimeters in Tokai and up to 120 millimeters in Kanto-Koshin and Chugoku by 6 p.m. on Sunday.