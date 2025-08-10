Linear Precipitation Zones Occur in Fukuoka Pref.; Warning-level Heavy Rain Possible in Western to Northern Japan through Tuesday
11:39 JST, August 10, 2025
Due to an inflow of warm, humid air from a front, warning-level heavy rain is possible across a wide area from western to northern Japan from Sunday to Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency is urging caution against landslides, and river flooding and overflowing.
Additionally, the agency announced that multiple linear precipitation zones capable of causing heavy rain in a short period of time occurred in Fukuoka Prefecture from Saturday night to early Sunday morning. There is also a risk of such bands forming in Yamaguchi, Saga and Nagasaki prefectures until around 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The expected 24-hour rainfall amounts are as follows: up to 300 millimeters in northern Kyushu, up to 200 millimeters in Shikoku, up to 180 millimeters in Kinki, up to 150 millimeters in Tokai and up to 120 millimeters in Kanto-Koshin and Chugoku by 6 p.m. on Sunday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
Tsunami Warning Issued with Estimated Maximum Wave Height at 3 Meters; 1-Meter Tsunami Expected to Reach Tokyo at 11:30 a.m. (UPDATE 3)
-
Double Typhoons Approaching Japan; One to Okinawa, Another to Ogasawara Islands
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional Areas; Govt Wants 60 Mil. Annual Visitors in 2030