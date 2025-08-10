App Allows Real-Time Sharing of Bear Sightings in Japan’s Iwate Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Toshiya Konno explains the Bears app he developed.

MORIOKA — Amid frequent bear sightings in Iwate Prefecture, a smartphone app for reporting and sharing bear sightings has been developed and is gaining popularity in Hachimantai in the prefecture. Since the city first introduced the app in April last year, it has been effective in raising awareness.

The app, named Bears, allows users to report bear sightings by accessing the city’s official LINE account, which is linked to the app, then tapping “Bear Information” followed by “I saw a bear! (Report).” Users then input their name, their phone number, the date, the time, the number of bears sighted (selecting adult or cub), and the location (searchable on a map) to submit the report. The process takes about one to two minutes to complete.

Sighting information is shared with users through the app. By tapping “Where are the bears? (Sighting information),” users can view real-time sighting information on a map.

The app was developed by Toshiya Konno, 30, the representative of Golden Field Inc., an IT company specializing in emergency, medical and disaster prevention apps. Konno learned the necessary app development skills by participating in a programming course run by the city. He established the company while serving as a Local Vitalization Cooperator — a person who moves to a depopulated area under a government program — for the city for three years from April 2021.

He had repeatedly encountered bears while driving a car or motorcycle within the city and found it difficult to hear the disaster prevention radio broadcasts about sightings. He felt inconvenienced by the fact that “encountering a bear can be life-threatening, yet information is not being shared equally.” He also received requests for help from city officials, who told him, “There are too many sighting reports from citizens to handle.” After about six months of development, the app was completed in February 2024.

Out of the 223 bear sightings reported in the city in 2024, 129 were reported via the app, approximately half of the total. City officials have noted that the app has made it possible to efficiently and swiftly raise awareness among citizens.

According to the prefectural nature conservation division, there were 1,562 bear sightings in the prefecture from April to June this year. In July, an elderly woman at home in Kitakami was attacked and killed by a bear.

“By providing real-time information on bear sightings to residents, I hope to reduce the risk of encounters with bears and contribute to coexistence with them,” said Konno.