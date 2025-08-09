Japanese Astronaut Onishi Heading Back to Earth After Finishing Long-Term Stay on ISS
17:38 JST, August 9, 2025
WASHINGTON — Takuya Onishi and three other astronauts from the United States and Russia departed the International Space Station at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Japan time, and began their journey aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft to return to Earth.
The spacecraft, operated by U.S. company SpaceX, is scheduled to splash down off the coast of California on early Sunday morning.
Onishi, 49, of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, arrived at the ISS in March and conducted medical and scientific experiments, including research on the functioning of the human immune system in space. It was his second stay and in April, he became the third Japanese astronaut to serve as ISS commander.
During his last days on the ISS, he was joined by another JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui, 55, who arrived on Aug. 2.
“The ISS is a very special place for me, as it’s where I devoted all of my adolescence as an astronaut,” Onishi said at a press conference held on the ISS on Monday.
Onishi was initially scheduled to leave the ISS on Thursday, but the departure was postponed due to a forecast of strong winds at the splashdown site.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
Tsunami Warning Issued with Estimated Maximum Wave Height at 3 Meters; 1-Meter Tsunami Expected to Reach Tokyo at 11:30 a.m. (UPDATE 3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday