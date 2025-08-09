Man Dies on Mt. Fuji While Descending from Peak; 2nd Death on Yamanashi Prefecture Side This Season
12:43 JST, August 9, 2025
A 55-year-old man died Friday after descending from Mt. Fuji’s summit, the season’s second fatality to occur on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the mountain, according to police.
The man, from Higashi-Kurume, Tokyo, was walking at the mountain’s 8th Station when he lost consciousness at around 5:50 p.m. He was taken to the information center at the 5th Station, where he was confirmed dead, the police said.
The man had arrived at the peak at around 5 p.m. after he started climbing from the 5th Station with his wife at around 6 a.m. on Friday.
