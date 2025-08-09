Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Mount Fuji #Yamanashi

Man Dies on Mt. Fuji While Descending from Peak; 2nd Death on Yamanashi Prefecture Side This Season

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Mt. Fuji

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:43 JST, August 9, 2025

A 55-year-old man died Friday after descending from Mt. Fuji’s summit, the season’s second fatality to occur on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the mountain, according to police.

The man, from Higashi-Kurume, Tokyo, was walking at the mountain’s 8th Station when he lost consciousness at around 5:50 p.m. He was taken to the information center at the 5th Station, where he was confirmed dead, the police said.

The man had arrived at the peak at around 5 p.m. after he started climbing from the 5th Station with his wife at around 6 a.m. on Friday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING