2 Men Hospitalized after Being Crushed by Elevator Parts
16:24 JST, August 8, 2025
Two workers were hospitalized after being crushed by elevator parts in a building in Fukuoka City on Friday, according to the city’s fire department.
The building manager made an emergency call at around 1:30 p.m., according to the department. The elevator parts weighed about a ton.
The workers, both in their 50s, were reportedly unresponsive on their way to the hospital. .
