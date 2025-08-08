Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Fukuoka

2 Men Hospitalized after Being Crushed by Elevator Parts

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:24 JST, August 8, 2025

Two workers were hospitalized after being crushed by elevator parts in a building in Fukuoka City on Friday, according to the city’s fire department.

The building manager made an emergency call at around 1:30 p.m., according to the department. The elevator parts weighed about a ton.

The workers, both in their 50s, were reportedly unresponsive on their way to the hospital. .

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING