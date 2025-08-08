Heavy Rain in Southern Kyushu; Emergency Warning Issued for Kagoshima Pref.’s Kirishima

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A traffic light is seen fallen due to a riverbank collapse in Aira, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Friday.

A heavy rain emergency warning was issued for Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, at 5 a.m. on Friday by the Japan Meteorological Agency. The rainfall is unprecedentedly strong, the agency said, and warned that “it is highly likely that some kind of disaster has already occurred.”

The agency is calling for the utmost caution, saying this is a situation in which people’s lives are in danger and that the residents must immediately ensure their safety.

A heavy rain emergency warning is issued when rainfall with an intensity observed only once every 50 years is forecast. Since the start of the rain on Wednesday night, the preliminary figure of the cumulative rainfall has reached 501 millimeters in the Mizobe district of Kirishima.

Following the issuance of the heavy rain emergency warning, the Kirishima city government on Friday issued the most serious evacuation advisory, emergency safety measures, which corresponds to a Level 5 alert — the highest level — for the entire city. The city stated that rivers are swelling and there is a risk of flooding.

The Kagoshima city government also issued emergency safety measures on Friday at 6 a.m. for part of the Yoshida district, which has 328 households with 643 people, due to the risk of the Omoi River and Honmyo River flooding. The city is urging residents to ensure their safety as there is an imminent threat to life in the basins of both rivers.

