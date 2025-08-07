Heavy Rain Pounds Ishikawa Pref. Due to Linear Precipitation Band

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rivers overflowed and roads were flooded in Kanazawa on Thursday.

A low pressure system and a front brought heavy rain to the Hokuriku region and other areas early Thursday morning. The formation of a linear precipitation band brought torrential rain to the Kaga region of Ishikawa Prefecture in a short period of time.

Due to the heavy rain, an evacuation directive and other warnings were issued to over 30,000 households in four prefectures, including Akita, Niigata, Toyama and Ishikawa.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Kanazawa received 304.5 millimeters of rain in the 24 hours before 10 a.m. on Thursday, the highest on record for the city and exceeding the average monthly rainfall for August.

As of 8 a.m., the Ishikawa prefectural government has confirmed in various locations, damage such as flooded roads, landslides and basement flooding. A total of 42 evacuation sites has been set up in 12 municipalities, including Suzu and Wajima which were affected by the Noto Peninsula Earthquake. Twenty nine people took refuge at the sites.

In Kanazawa, the Daitokugawa river overflowed, causing flooding of roads and other areas.