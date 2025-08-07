Exhibition on Atomic Bomb Begins in Brazil’s Congress; Event Opens on 80th Anniversary of Atomic Bomb Drop

Mika Otsuki / The Yomiuri Shimbun

An exhibition to convey the reality of the atomic bombing begins in Brasilia on Tuesday.

BRASILIA – An exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki opened its doors at the Brazilian National Congress on Tuesday.

The exhibition, which was organized by the Japanese Embassy in Brazil and other organizations, aims to show the reality of the atomic bombings through photographs and other media. It is the first time for the Brazilian congress to hold an exhibition on the damage caused by the atomic bombs.

The exhibition was organized to raise momentum for the abolition of nuclear weapons on the anniversary of the bombings. Photos of cityscapes destroyed by fire are on display along with pictures of the charred bodies of children. Fifty-five panels with explanations in Portuguese explain the effects of radiation on the human body.

About 100 people attended a opening ceremony for the exhibition, including Brazilian government officials and lawmakers.

An 84-year-old resident of Brasilia who attended the ceremony was exposed to the atomic bombing at her home in Hiroshima located three kilometers from the hypocenter. “My sister’s life was in danger due to burns, and I remember my cusin and I removing shards of glass from my aunt’s body,” she said. “I want to convey of the horrors of war and the importance of peace.”

The exhibition will be held through Aug. 15.