Mercury Tops 40 C for 3 Days in a Row; Shizuoka Sees Nation’s Second Highest Ever Temperature

The Japan News
Shizuoka Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:37 JST, August 6, 2025

The mercury soared past 40 C for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with a temperature of 41.4 C recorded in Shizuoka City at 12:05 p.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

That reading tied Shizuoka with Hatoyama, Saitama Prefecture, as having the second highest recorded temperature in the nation’s history. That temperature was recorded in Hatoyama just on Tuesday; that day also saw the nation’s highest ever temperature, 41.8 C, recorded in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture.

Meanwhile, central Tokyo also saw its highest temperature of the year so far on Wednesday, when it climbed to 37 C at 2:40 p.m.

