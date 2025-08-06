U.S. Hails Hiroshima People
14:53 JST, August 6, 2025
WASHINGTON (Jiji Press) — The U.S. government praised people of Hiroshima on Tuesday, a day before the 80th anniversary of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the city.
The people’s “resilience has inspired the world, and their spirit of reconciliation has strengthened the U.S.-Japan alliance and our shared commitment to peace and prosperity,” Tammy Bruce, a State Department spokesperson, told a press conference.
“Tomorrow marks a solemn day of reflection and remembrance as we honor the people of Hiroshima and their enduring message of peace and hope,” she stressed.
Bruce also stated that the United States and Japan “have forged a partnership that serves as a beacon of freedom and progress for the world” and “have stood shoulder to shoulder to safeguard peace and prosperity in the Pacific.”
In June this year, U.S. President Donald Trump compared the U.S. military’s air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, stating that they are “essentially the same” in that both ended war.
This remark drew criticism from hibakusha atomic bomb survivors and other people who viewed it as a justification for the use of atomic bombs.
