Linear Precipitation Bands Could Form over Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa from Wednesday Night-Thursday Morning
14:11 JST, August 6, 2025
Linear precipitation bands may be observed in Niigata, Toyama and Ishikawa prefectures between late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, increasing the risk of flooding disasters, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Wednesday.
Linear precipitation bands are a localized phenomena in which a succession of cumulonimbus clouds form to dump strong rainfall over a short period of time.
Warm, moist air is expected to flow toward a front and low pressure system from the south, causing air to become unstable through Thursday over areas in northern to western Japan. Heavy rain is expected along with thunderstorms, according to the agency.
Up to 200 milliliters of rain could fall over the 24 hours through noon Thursday in the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions, 100 milliliters in the Chugoku region and 80 milliliters in the Kanto region, Yamanashi and Nagano prefectures, and the Kinki region, according to the JMA.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
Tsunami Warning Issued with Estimated Maximum Wave Height at 3 Meters; 1-Meter Tsunami Expected to Reach Tokyo at 11:30 a.m. (UPDATE 3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
3 Japan Firms OK’d to Export Seafood to China; 1st Reregistration Since Release of Treated Water from Fukushima N-Plant
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday