Linear Precipitation Bands Could Form over Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa from Wednesday Night-Thursday Morning

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:11 JST, August 6, 2025

Linear precipitation bands may be observed in Niigata, Toyama and Ishikawa prefectures between late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, increasing the risk of flooding disasters, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Wednesday.

Linear precipitation bands are a localized phenomena in which a succession of cumulonimbus clouds form to dump strong rainfall over a short period of time.

Warm, moist air is expected to flow toward a front and low pressure system from the south, causing air to become unstable through Thursday over areas in northern to western Japan. Heavy rain is expected along with thunderstorms, according to the agency.

Up to 200 milliliters of rain could fall over the 24 hours through noon Thursday in the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions, 100 milliliters in the Chugoku region and 80 milliliters in the Kanto region, Yamanashi and Nagano prefectures, and the Kinki region, according to the JMA.

