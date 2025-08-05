Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Japan Heat Record Smashed As Gunma Prefecture Hits 41.8 C; Heatstroke Alerts Issued for 44 Prefectures Across Nation

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Women cool themselves with handheld fans amid intense heat in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:14 JST, August 5, 2025

A scorching 41.6 C was recorded in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, shattering the all-time high for Japan. Just six minutes later, that record was broken again, when the temperature climbed even higher to 41.8 C.

The intense heat is affecting wide swaths of the nation. In central Tokyo, the mercury climbed to a yearly high of 36.6 C at 11:12 a.m., marking the fourth consecutive day on which the temperature reached 35 C or more.

In response to the extreme conditions, the Japan Meteorological Agency and the Environment Ministry have issued heatstroke alerts for 44 prefectures, excluding Hokkaido, Akita, and Kochi. Authorities are urging the public to take precautions, including staying in air-conditioned environments, taking frequent breaks and staying hydrated with water and salt.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING