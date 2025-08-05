Tokyo Bay Grand Fireworks Festival to Make Comeback Next Year After 11-Year Hiatus
6:00 JST, August 5, 2025
The municipality of Chuo Ward, Tokyo, has decided to hold the Tokyo Bay Grand Fireworks Festival on Oct. 24, 2026, for the first time since summer 2015.
The festival, which began in 1988, was a popular summer event in Tokyo with more than 12,000 fireworks launched in the waters off Harumi Wharf. The seasonal event drew about 700,000 spectators each year, but it had been suspended since 2016 due to the construction of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Village in the Harumi district.
The decision to resume the festival was made as a commemorative event to mark the 80th anniversary of the ward’s establishment next fiscal year. Details such as viewing locations and times will be decided at a later date.
“We have received many opinions expressing disappointment about the suspension,” said the chief of the ward’s regional revitalization section. “We want to thoroughly prepare for the revival [of the festival] after an 11-year hiatus.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
Tsunami Warning Issued with Estimated Maximum Wave Height at 3 Meters; 1-Meter Tsunami Expected to Reach Tokyo at 11:30 a.m. (UPDATE 3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
3 Japan Firms OK’d to Export Seafood to China; 1st Reregistration Since Release of Treated Water from Fukushima N-Plant
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday