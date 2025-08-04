Eruption Alert Level Raised for Mt. Kusatsu-Shirane, Gunma Pref., Japan; Caution Urged Over Rockfalls Within 1 Kilometer
13:01 JST, August 4, 2025
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday it has raised the volcanic alert level for Mt. Kusatsu-Shirane in Kusatsu, Gunma Prefecture, from Level 1 to Level 2, prohibiting entry to areas near the mountain’s crater. This is the first level 2 alert since March 2021.
According to the agency, more than 40 volcanic earthquakes have occurred near Yugama, the lake in the volcano’s crater, since 3 p.m. on Sunday. The agency has determined that volcanic activity was increasing, prompting the elevation to Level 2, the second lowest point on a five-point scale.
The agency is urging caution against rockfalls involving large volcanic rocks, often associated with an eruption, within approximately 1 kilometer of the crater lake.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
Double Typhoons Approaching Japan; One to Okinawa, Another to Ogasawara Islands
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
3 Japan Firms OK’d to Export Seafood to China; 1st Reregistration Since Release of Treated Water from Fukushima N-Plant
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday