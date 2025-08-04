Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Akita

Towering Lantern Displays Held High as Akita Kanto Festival Kicks Off; Participants Pray for Bountiful Harvest

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:03 JST, August 4, 2025

Tall poles adorned with lanterns are hoisted high as the Akita Kanto Festival kicks off Sunday in Akita. In the festival, which runs through Wednesday, 67 participating group lift 266 poles up to 12 meters tall and weighing 50 kilograms. They sway the poles in the night sky while praying for a bountiful harvest. Amid high rice prices and concerns over poor crop growth due to scorching heat and low rainfall, an Akita man who participated the festival said he hopes rice grown in the prefecture will reach many people.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING