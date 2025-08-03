Asakusa Tourist Street Full of Parasols; Temperatures Exceed 35 C in Many Areas on Sunday
17:13 JST, August 3, 2025
Temperatures continued to rise across the country on Sunday, with many places recording over 35 C.
A high of 39.3 C was recorded in Mima, Tokushima Prefecture.
Ueda in Nagano Prefecture recorded 39 C, and Ebina in Kanagawa Prefecture recorded 38.9 C, both of which were new records for each spot.
In Tokyo, Edogawa Ward recorded its highest temperature of the year at 35 C.
In the Asakusa district, Taito Ward, crowds of tourists held parasols to avoid the strong sunlight.
