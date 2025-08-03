Memorial Held for Dogs from Famous Antarctic Expedition; Hokkaido Event Honors ‘Majestic and Heroic’ Huskies

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People offer white chrysanthemums and pray for the souls of Sakhalin huskies involved in historic Antarctic expeditions at a park in Wakkanai, Hokkaido, on Saturday.

A memorial service to remember the Sakhalin huskies that accompanied Japan’s first Antarctic expedition team was held in Wakkanai Park in Wakkanai, Hokkaido, on Saturday.

The team left for the Antarctic in November 1956, bringing 22 Sakhalin huskies to pull sleds. Some of the dogs returned to Japan due to illness and wounds.

In 1958, the next expedition team was forced to give up their observation activities due to severe weather, leaving 15 dogs behind at the base. It was difficult for the dogs to survive on their own, but two of them, named Taro and Jiro, were found alive in the following year. News of their survival deeply impressed people across Japan.

Wakkanai Park is known as a place where Sakhalin huskies were trained to pull sleds. The memorial service has been held every year by a local children’s organization and others.

About 60 people took part in the event this year. “Your majestic and heroic figures continue to impress and move many of us today. Please rest in peace,” said Yuichi Kimura, 62, who chairs the organization for local children.

Children paid tribute to the dogs with poems and songs. Participants closed the event by offering white chrysanthemums and praying for the souls of the departed dogs.