Japan to Launch Public Support System for Elderly Living Alone; Hospitalization, Nursing Homes, Funeral Arrangements Covered

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry is considering creating a new framework to support elderly people who live alone and have no relatives they can depend on.

The framework would cover hospital admission, entry into nursing homes and post-mortem procedures such as funerals.

The ministry aims to launch the program in fiscal 2027 with an eye toward revising the Social Welfare Law next year.

While private services for seniors without families do exist, high costs restrict access to only a limited number of users. Nationwide social welfare councils also offer money-management support, but those programs are currently limited to people with dementia and similar conditions. The ministry concluded that “a broad-based system is needed to support the final stage of life for single older adults.”

The support will likely include acting on behalf of the elderly in administrative procedures for hospital admission or nursing home placement, as well as serving as an emergency contact. Posthumous affairs are expected to cover tasks such as funeral arrangements, burial and clearing out the deceased’s home. The support providers will include local social welfare councils and nonprofit organizations. Fees will be based on income, with free or low-cost options available for low-income individuals.