Man Dies on Mt. Fuji’s Yoshida Trail; 1st Death on Yamanashi Pref. Side This Season

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Mt. Fuji

A 75-year-old man died Friday while climbing Mt. Fuji on a tour, the season’s first fatality to occur on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the mountain, according to police.

The company employee from Kizugawa, Kyoto Prefecture, lost consciousness at around 6:30 p.m. and went into cardiac arrest at the 7th Station of the Yoshida Trail. He was taken to a hospital in Fuji-Yoshida in the prefecture where he was pronounced dead.

The man started climbing from the 5th Station at around 4:40 p.m. with other participants of the tour and was heading toward a mountain lodge when the incident occurred, according to the police.