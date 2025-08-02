Man Dies on Mt. Fuji’s Yoshida Trail; 1st Death on Yamanashi Pref. Side This Season
14:33 JST, August 2, 2025
A 75-year-old man died Friday while climbing Mt. Fuji on a tour, the season’s first fatality to occur on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the mountain, according to police.
The company employee from Kizugawa, Kyoto Prefecture, lost consciousness at around 6:30 p.m. and went into cardiac arrest at the 7th Station of the Yoshida Trail. He was taken to a hospital in Fuji-Yoshida in the prefecture where he was pronounced dead.
The man started climbing from the 5th Station at around 4:40 p.m. with other participants of the tour and was heading toward a mountain lodge when the incident occurred, according to the police.
