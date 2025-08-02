Longest-living Pantropical Spotted Dolphin in Captivity Dies in Wakayama Pref. Aquarium

Courtesy of Taiji Whale Museum

Mana, a pantropical spotted dolphin

A female pantropical spotted dolphin kept in captivity was found dead at the Taiji Whale Museum in Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, the museum announced Friday.

According to the museum, Mana was born on July 25, 2023, at its aquarium and was the longest-living pantropical spotted dolphin kept in captivity in the nation. Mana set the record at 738 days. She was 164 centimeters long and weighed 64 kilograms.

She had been exhibited at the museum’s aquarium since August 2023, gaining popularity due to her adorable appearance. However, she stopped eating on July 27, and despite ongoing treatment, she was found dead at around 6 a.m. on Friday. The museum is examining the cause of death.

Pantropical spotted dolphins have long snouts, and the patterns of spots on their bodies increase as they grow. They are said to be nervous and difficult to keep in captivity. There are few bred domestically. Mana was the first to be kept in captivity at the museum.