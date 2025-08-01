Typhoon Krosa Set to Move Closer to Japan’s Kanto Region Between Friday Evening, Saturday Morning

The Japan News



Typhoon Krosa, also known as Typhoon No. 9, is expected to move closer to the Kanto region between Friday evening and Saturday morning after reaching near Izu Islands, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the typhoon, which is currently close to the Izu Islands, is expected to move north-northwest at a speed of 15 kph toward about 150 kilometers northeast of Hachijojima Island. The typhoon’s central pressure is 980 hectopascals and the top speed near the center is expected to reach 126 kph, according to the agency.

The typhoon is expected to bring rain to the Kanto region on Friday, with temperatures expected to remain below 30 C in Tokyo and Chiba Prefecture.

Northeasterly winds are expected to increase in the afternoon in the southern part of Chiba Prefecture.

All Nippon Airways Co. cancelled Friday’s flights connecting Tokyo’s Haneda and Hachijojima airports.

According to the agency, a tropical depression is forming near the Daio Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Friday morning, which is likely to develop into a typhoon as it moves northeast.