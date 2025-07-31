22 Prefs across Japan Observe Tsunami After Quake Off Kamchatka; All Advisories Lifted
18:06 JST, July 31, 2025
Tsunamis triggered by a powerful earthquake that struck off the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia on Wednesday have been observed in 22 prefectures from Hokkaido to Okinawa.
At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency lifted all tsunami warnings across Japan.
The highest of 1.3-meters was recorded in Kuji, Iwate Prefecture, as of 10 a.m. followed by 0.9 meters in Sendai Port, Miyagi Prefecture, 0.8 meters in Hokkaido’s Nemuro, Ibaraki Prefecture’s Kamisu, Tokyo’s Hachijojima Island and other places.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency’s tally as of 9 a.m. on Thursday found that evacuation directives were issued for 172,503 people from 83,669 households in 99 municipalities of 21 prefectures.
The number of evacuees dropped along with warnings being switched to advisories. At one point in Hokkaido about 35,200 people were evacuated in 39 municipalities, but the number reduced as of 7 a.m. to 667 people in 18 municipalities.
According to the Hokkaido prefectural government and others, 14 people were injured when fleeing or reported feeling unwell at evacuation centers. An 80-year-old man in Akkeshi fell and likely broke a bone when evacuating, and a 60-year-old woman in Shiraoi was injured while evacuating.
