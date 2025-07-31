JMA Lifts All Tsunami Advisories Issued After Kamchatka Peninsula Earthquake
17:16 JST, July 31, 2025
At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency lifted the tsunami advisories it had issued for the Pacific coasts of Hokkaido and the Tohoku region, as well as Ibaraki Prefecture, Chiba Prefecture, Tokyo’s Izu islands and Kagoshima Prefecture’s Tanegashima and Yakushima islands in the wake of the earthquake that occurred Wednesday morning in the ocean near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.
All advisories associated with the earthquake have now been lifted.
