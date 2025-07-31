Hot word :

JMA Lifts All Tsunami Advisories Issued After Kamchatka Peninsula Earthquake

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:16 JST, July 31, 2025

At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency lifted the tsunami advisories it had issued for the Pacific coasts of Hokkaido and the Tohoku region, as well as Ibaraki Prefecture, Chiba Prefecture, Tokyo’s Izu islands and Kagoshima Prefecture’s Tanegashima and Yakushima islands in the wake of the earthquake that occurred Wednesday morning in the ocean near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

All advisories associated with the earthquake have now been lifted.

