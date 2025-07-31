Hot word :

Tsunami Advisory Lifted Mainly for West, Central Japan; Advisory Remains in Effect for Pacific Coasts of Hokkaido, Tohoku Region


The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:10 JST, July 31, 2025

The Japan Meteorological Agency lifted the tsunami advisory that had been in effect for the northern part of the Sea of Japan coast of Hokkaido, as well as for the vast area stretching from Chiba Prefecture’s Uchibo region to Okinawa Prefecture, excluding the Tanegashima and Yakushima regions, at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The advisory remains in effect for the Pacific coasts of Hokkaido and the Tohoku region and other areas.

