Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Typhoon

Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday

The Japan News

The Japan News

11:08 JST, July 31, 2025

Typhoon Krosa, also known as Typhoon No. 9, was slowly moving north-northwest on the Pacific Ocean south of Japan as of 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s 9:50 a.m. announcement.

The typhoon’s central pressure was 980 hectopascals and the top speed near the center was 90 kph.

The typhoon is expected to move closer to Japan’s coast 180 km east-southeast of Hachijojima Island at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the agency.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING