Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday

Typhoon Krosa, also known as Typhoon No. 9, was slowly moving north-northwest on the Pacific Ocean south of Japan as of 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency’s 9:50 a.m. announcement.

The typhoon’s central pressure was 980 hectopascals and the top speed near the center was 90 kph.

The typhoon is expected to move closer to Japan’s coast 180 km east-southeast of Hachijojima Island at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the agency.