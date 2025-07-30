JMA Downgraded All Tsunami Warnings to Advisories
The Yomiuri Shimbun
21:12 JST, July 30, 2025
The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded all the remaining tsunami warnings to tsunami advisories on Wednesday night.
