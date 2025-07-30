Japan Govt Downgrades Tsunami Warning to Advisory From Ibaraki to Wakayama Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A long line of people are seen waiting for taxis at Kamakura Station in Kanagawa Prefecture on Wednesday after train service was halted due to potential tsunami.

The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded the tsunami warning issued for areas facing the Pacific coast from Ibaraki to Wakayama prefectures to a tsunami advisory at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The tsunami warning remains in effect from Hokkaido to Fukushima Prefecture, and the agency continues to urge people to stay away from the coast and remain in safe locations.