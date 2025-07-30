Japan Govt Downgrades Tsunami Warning to Advisory From Ibaraki to Wakayama Prefecture
19:32 JST, July 30, 2025
The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded the tsunami warning issued for areas facing the Pacific coast from Ibaraki to Wakayama prefectures to a tsunami advisory at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The tsunami warning remains in effect from Hokkaido to Fukushima Prefecture, and the agency continues to urge people to stay away from the coast and remain in safe locations.
