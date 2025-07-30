Hot word :

Japan Govt Downgrades Tsunami Warning to Advisory From Ibaraki to Wakayama Prefecture

A long line of people are seen waiting for taxis at Kamakura Station in Kanagawa Prefecture on Wednesday after train service was halted due to potential tsunami.

19:32 JST, July 30, 2025

The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded the tsunami warning issued for areas facing the Pacific coast from Ibaraki to Wakayama prefectures to a tsunami advisory at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The tsunami warning remains in effect from Hokkaido to Fukushima Prefecture, and the agency continues to urge people to stay away from the coast and remain in safe locations.

