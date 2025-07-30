Hot word :

Driver Dies in Japan’s Mie Prefecture While Escaping Tsunami; Victim was Moving Car to Higher Location


The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:44 JST, July 30, 2025

KUMANO, Mie — A 58-year-old woman died after a small car she was driving fell down a cliff in Kumano, Mie Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The car fell down about 20 meters from National Highway Route 311.

The police believe she had been trying to bring her car to a higher place after the tsunami warning was issued and she steered the vehicle in the wrong direction.

