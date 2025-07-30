Japan City Apologizes After Herons Found Dead after Trees Cut Down; Officials Believe Birds Lost Their Nests Before Independence

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Herons are seen in the Toyama Joshi Koen park in Toyama on July 4.

TOYAMA — As many as 107 herons found dead in a park in central Toyama last month died because the city cut down trees where they were nesting, the Toyama municipal government said.

At a press conference on Tuesday, city officials apologized and said the herons that were living in Toyama Joshi Park died because the trees were cut down before the young birds were able to become independent.

The bodies of dead herons had been found in the park since the end of last month. Following an investigation, the municipal government believes that because the birds lost their nests, their parents were unable to feed them. Attacks by crows, cats and other predators as well as territorial disputes among the birds would also have been factors that lead to their deaths. In addition, the extreme heat would have made them physically weak.

The city had received complaints from park users about the birds’ cries and droppings and believed that the birds would disperse if the trees were cut down. The city felled six pine trees with the herons’ nests between June 23 and 27. Immediately after, the bodies of dead herons started to appear.

The municipal government surmised that young birds in the park would grow up and become independent by late June. However, after their bodies were analyzed, it was revealed that many were young birds.

A municipal government official said: “We misjudged the timing to cut down the trees, and many herons died as a result. We are sorry for the deaths.” The official added that the city did not consult experts and mistook the young birds for adults.