Japan City Sees Temperature Reach Record 41.2 C; Figure Breaks Previous Record Set in 2018
16:24 JST, July 30, 2025
The temperature in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, reached 41.2 C on Wednesday, the highest ever to be recorded in Japan.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temperature was observed at 2:39 p.m., breaking the previous record of 41.1 C that was recorded in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Aug. 17, 2020, and Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, on July 23, 2018.
Earlier Wednesday, the temperature rose to 40.6 C in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, at 1:47 p.m., marking the first time this year that temperatures rose above 40 C in Japan, according to the agency.
