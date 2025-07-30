YOL Posts Expo News in ‘Easy’ Japanese, Aiming to Help Foreign Residents, Visitors with Basic Grasp of Language
17:07 JST, July 30, 2025
The Yomiuri Online releases “easy Japanese” news about the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on its website to help foreign residents and visitors easily understand the latest updates about the event.
Having started in June, the easy Japanese news features selected news items related to the event once a week. The primary audience is those interested in Japan and the language who can understand the basic Japanese used in greetings and shopping interactions. Difficult words are replaced with simpler Japanese terms.
Stories featured so far include “Walking route from the West Gate completed,” or “Restaurants and souvenir shops extend opening hours.”
Find out more here. https://www.yomiuri.co.jp/local/kansai/feature/CO083200/
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
Double Typhoons Approaching Japan; One to Okinawa, Another to Ogasawara Islands
-
More Residents to Evacuate from Japan’s Akusejikima Island After Series of Quakes; Tremors Continue Near Area
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday