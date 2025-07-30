YOL Posts Expo News in ‘Easy’ Japanese, Aiming to Help Foreign Residents, Visitors with Basic Grasp of Language



An image of “easy Japanese” news on Yomiuri Online

The Yomiuri Online releases “easy Japanese” news about the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on its website to help foreign residents and visitors easily understand the latest updates about the event.

Having started in June, the easy Japanese news features selected news items related to the event once a week. The primary audience is those interested in Japan and the language who can understand the basic Japanese used in greetings and shopping interactions. Difficult words are replaced with simpler Japanese terms.

Stories featured so far include “Walking route from the West Gate completed,” or “Restaurants and souvenir shops extend opening hours.”

Find out more here. https://www.yomiuri.co.jp/local/kansai/feature/CO083200/