1.3-Meter-High Tsunami Hits Iwate Prefecture Port Following Massive Earthquake Near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

A 1.3-meter-high tsunami was observed at Kuji Port in Kuji, Iwate Prefecture, at 1:52 p.m. on Wednesday, following a massive earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning.

A tsunami warning has been issued along the Pacific coast of Tokyo and 12 prefectures, from Hokkaido to Wakayama Prefecture.