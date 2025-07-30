1.3-Meter-High Tsunami Hits Iwate Prefecture Port Following Massive Earthquake Near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula
16:12 JST, July 30, 2025
A 1.3-meter-high tsunami was observed at Kuji Port in Kuji, Iwate Prefecture, at 1:52 p.m. on Wednesday, following a massive earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning.
A tsunami warning has been issued along the Pacific coast of Tokyo and 12 prefectures, from Hokkaido to Wakayama Prefecture.
