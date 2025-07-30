Hot word :

Japan Sees 1st 40 C Temperature of the Year; Mercury Rises to 40.6 C in Kyoto Prefecture City

15:04 JST, July 30, 2025

The temperature rose to 40.6 C in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday, marking the first temperature above 40 C recorded in Japan this year, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

On Saturday, a temperature of 39.9 C was observed in Date, Fukushima Prefecture, and on Tuesday, the same temperature was recorded in Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture.

