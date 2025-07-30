Beware of Heatstroke in Pets; Different Physiology Makes Animals More Susceptible to High Temperatures

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Dogs enjoy a walk in the cool evening on July 10 in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture.

With the recent heatwave, concern about heatstroke in pets has been on the rise. The number of heatstroke diagnoses is increasing, with most cases occurring in July and August. There have been many cases of pets burning their paws on hot asphalt, and experts warn that even the slightest carelessness can be fatal.

In Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, this year’s average July temperature reached 24.6 C as of July 27, the highest since records began in 1883. One female office worker, 24, is taking great care to prevent her two dogs from suffering from heatstroke. “I’m trying not to let them out during the day because they could get burned on the pavement,” she said.

This summer, she has been walking her dogs after 5 p.m., and on extremely hot days, she sometimes waits until around 9 p.m. During walks, she takes measures against the heat such as carrying frozen water bottles and dressing her dogs in cooling vests.

According to a survey by Anicom Insurance, Inc., a major pet insurance company, it covered a total of 1,624 cases of heatstroke nationwide in 2024, including 1,453 dogs and 171 cats. The number of dogs treated was 37.7% greater than in 2020, while the number of cats treated was 17.9% greater than in 2022, when the survey began. Cases peaked in July, with 541, but remained high in August, with 385.

A company official said of the data, “This may be due not only to the recent rise in temperatures but also to the increase in pet ownership since the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Pets have higher body temperatures than humans and are closer to the ground, making them more susceptible to heat. Additionally, dogs only have sweat glands in their paw pads and cannot cool themselves by sweating over their entire bodies like humans do.

Amid the ongoing pet boom, the Environment Ministry created a poster in June titled “Let’s Prevent Heatstroke in Pets!” clearly stating unacceptable behaviors such as tying pets up outdoors in direct sunlight, leaving them in hot indoor spaces and leaving them in cars.

Asphalt, which absorbs heat easily, can reach temperatures above 60 C. Keiichiro Sato, a specialist at the Ministry’s Animal Welfare and Management Office, said, “Before taking your pet for a walk, touch the ground with your hand. If it’s hot, refrain from walking them.”

Early symptoms of heatstroke in dogs and cats include rapid breathing, red eyes and lethargy. Placing a damp towel over their neck and shoulders or cooling them by submerging their body in a bathtub filled with water for about five minutes can be effective first aid measures.

Hideharu Kubota, director of the animal hospital in Miyako, said, “I hope people will make an effort to think from the perspective of their pets.”