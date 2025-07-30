Shinkansen Services, Haneda Departures Unaffected by Tsunami Warning; 2 Ferries for Izu-Oshima Island Head Back to Tokyo

Japan News file photo

Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train

Operations on the Tohoku and Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train lines were not affected by a tsunami warning issued Wednesday morning following a powerful offshore earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the transportation ministry and railway operators.

As of 11 a.m., the schedule of departures from Haneda Airport was also unchanged.

However, two jet ferry boats, part of a service connecting mainland Tokyo and Izu-Oshima Island, headed back to Takeshiba Terminal, in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, because the warning was issued while they were traveling to the island, according to Tokai Kisen Co.

A total of 200 passengers were on board the two ferries, the operator said.