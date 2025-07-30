Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Earthquake #Shinkansen #Tsunami

Shinkansen Services, Haneda Departures Unaffected by Tsunami Warning; 2 Ferries for Izu-Oshima Island Head Back to Tokyo

Japan News file photo
Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:50 JST, July 30, 2025

Operations on the Tohoku and Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train lines were not affected by a tsunami warning issued Wednesday morning following a powerful offshore earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the transportation ministry and railway operators.

As of 11 a.m., the schedule of departures from Haneda Airport was also unchanged.

However, two jet ferry boats, part of a service connecting mainland Tokyo and Izu-Oshima Island, headed back to Takeshiba Terminal, in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, because the warning was issued while they were traveling to the island, according to Tokai Kisen Co.

A total of 200 passengers were on board the two ferries, the operator said.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING