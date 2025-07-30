Hot word :

Japan PM Ishiba Orders Tsunami Information Sharing, Situation Assessment; Calls for Immediate Evacuation to High Ground

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to media regarding an earthquake that occurred epicenter near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:20 JST, July 30, 2025

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba issued instructions on Wednesday morning in response to the tsunami warning issued following an earthquake with an epicenter near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

Ishiba instructed that timely and accurate information is provided to the public; early assessment of damage conditions should be made; human life should be prioritized by cooperating with local governments to prevent damages.

“Please evacuate immediately to safe locations such as higher ground or evacuation buildings in areas where a warning has been issued,” Ishiba urged during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office.

