40-Centimeter-High Tsunami Observed at Tokachi, Hokkaido; 30-Centimeter-High Tsunami Reaches 4 Other Locations in Hokkaido (Update 1)
11:54 JST, July 30, 2025
A 40-centimeter-high tsunami was observed at Tokachi, Hokkaido, at around 10:51 a.m. following a powerful offshore earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
A 30-centimeter-high tsunami was also observed in Nemuro and three other areas in Hokkaido, from 10:30 a.m. to 10:46 a.m., the JMA added.
A tsunami warning has been issued for Hokkaido’s coastlines on the Pacific side.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
More Residents to Evacuate from Japan’s Akusejikima Island After Series of Quakes; Tremors Continue Near Area
-
Tokyo’s Nerima Ward Marks 110 Millimeters of Rain in 1 Hour; Heavy Rain and Flood Warnings Issued in Capital
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday