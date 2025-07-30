40-Centimeter-High Tsunami Observed at Tokachi, Hokkaido; 30-Centimeter-High Tsunami Reaches 4 Other Locations in Hokkaido (Update 1)

The Japan News

Hokkaido

A 40-centimeter-high tsunami was observed at Tokachi, Hokkaido, at around 10:51 a.m. following a powerful offshore earthquake near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

A 30-centimeter-high tsunami was also observed in Nemuro and three other areas in Hokkaido, from 10:30 a.m. to 10:46 a.m., the JMA added.

A tsunami warning has been issued for Hokkaido’s coastlines on the Pacific side.