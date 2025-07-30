Hot word :

Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture Beach Closed Due to Tsunami Warning Issued Following Kamchatka Earthquake

A facility to evacuate from tsunami located in the Toi district of Izu City, Shizuoka Prefecture

11:07 JST, July 30, 2025

IZU, Shizuoka – The operator of Toi Beach in Izu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, urged beachgoers to evacuate from the coast on Wednesday morning after a tsunami warning was issued through disaster prevention radio. The Izu city government closed the beach to visitors.

