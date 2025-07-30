Tsunami Warning Disrupts Local Train Services Along Japan’s Pacific Coast; Operations Suspended on Sections of Lines Including Tokaido, Joban
10:54 JST, July 30, 2025
A tsunami warning issued Wednesday morning following a powerful offshore earthquake near the Kamchatka Peninsula has disrupted services on many local train lines running near Japan’s Pacific coast, according to railway operators.
The lines whose operations were suspended on some sections included the Tokaido and Joban lines.
