JMA Issued a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
9:51 JST, July 30, 2025
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning and advisory for the Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Okinawa in Wednesday morning. The estimate of maximum wave height is now expected to be 3 meter.
Earlier, JMA issued Tsunami advisory with estimated maximum wave height of 1 meter, but now it raised alert level and wave height.
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 8.0 had occurred around the Kamchatka Peninsula.
