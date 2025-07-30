Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

JMA Issued a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )


The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:55 JST, July 30, 2025

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory mainly for the Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Kyushu at 8:37 a.m. on Wednesday. Tsunami is expected to reach eastern Hokkaido at 10 a.m. The estimate of maximum wave height is expected to be 1 meter.

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 8.0 had occurred around the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING