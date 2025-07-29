Survey: 60% of Hidankyo Groups Have ‘Five or Fewer’ Members Able to Speak about Their Experiences
20:00 JST, July 29, 2025
A survey conducted by the Yomiuri Shimbun has found that 60% of prefectural-level A-bomb survivors groups affiliated with Nihon Hidankyo (the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations) have five or fewer members capable of testifying about their experiences.
One group reported having none at all, highlighting the urgent need to pass on the experiences of those who remain. Hidankyo once had a group for each prefecture, but 12 of these have already dissolved or suspended activities.
The survey was conducted in May and June via face-to-face interviews, phone calls and written questionnaires, targeting the 35 remaining prefectural groups, and all groups responded.
The only remaining groups with over 1,000 members are the ones in Hiroshima Prefecture (3,200 members), Tokyo (2,584 members) and Nagasaki Prefecture (1,500 members). Most groups now have a few dozen members.
When asked how many members they had who were capable of testifying about their experiences as atomic bomb survivors, 22 prefectural organizations reported having five or fewer such members. The numbers are as follows: 14 prefectures, including Osaka and Kumamoto, reported two to five; seven prefectures, including Aomori, Kagawa and Oita, reported having one; and Toyama Prefecture reported none. This is attributable to factors such as the declining number of atomic bomb survivors and their aging.
When asked whether they were considering dissolution or suspension of activities within the next five years, groups in four prefectures, including Osaka and Kochi, answered “yes.” Among the 10 prefectural groups that said they didn’t know, some also indicated that dissolution was a possibility.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
More Residents to Evacuate from Japan’s Akusejikima Island After Series of Quakes; Tremors Continue Near Area
-
Tokyo’s Nerima Ward Marks 110 Millimeters of Rain in 1 Hour; Heavy Rain and Flood Warnings Issued in Capital
-
Japanese Actress Nagiko Tono Found Dead in Her Tokyo Apartment
-
Emperor, Empress Watch Mongolian Horse Racing at Naadam Festival; Meets Mongolians with Ties to Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday