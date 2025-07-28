Hot word :

Earthquake with Estimated Magnitude of 5.3 Strikes Hokkaido, Japan

The Japan News

12:33 JST, July 28, 2025

A relatively strong earthquake struck the Hokkaido region at around 0:10 p.m. Monday.The magnitude is estimated to be 5.3, and the eastern Hidaka and southern Tokachi regions measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no tsunami concern due to this earthquake.

