Earthquake with Estimated Magnitude of 5.3 Strikes Hokkaido, Japan
The Japan News
12:33 JST, July 28, 2025
A relatively strong earthquake struck the Hokkaido region at around 0:10 p.m. Monday.The magnitude is estimated to be 5.3, and the eastern Hidaka and southern Tokachi regions measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there is no tsunami concern due to this earthquake.
