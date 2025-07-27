Hot word :

3 Drones Likely Flew Over N-Plant in Saga Prefecture; Reactors Log No Abnormalities

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Kyushu Electric Power Co.’s nuclear power plant in Genkai, Saga Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:33 JST, July 27, 2025

Three lights that were likely from drones were spotted flying over Kyushu Electric Power Co.’s nuclear power plant in Genkai, Saga Prefecture, at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA).

Initially, Kyushu Electric reported that three drones flew over, but later corrected the report Sunday, saying it was unable to confirm if the lights belonged to drones.

Kyushu Electric reported the incident to the NRA on Saturday as “information related to the protection of nuclear materials that could affect power plant’s operations.”

No abnormalities affecting the equipment of reactor Nos. 1 to 4 were detected as of 12 a.m. on Sunday, the NRA said. No drones were found within the premises of the plant.

