Japanese Firm Unveils Industry First Insurance for Municipalities for Damage During Emergency Wildlife Cull
14:04 JST, July 27, 2025
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. will begin selling a first-of-its-kind insurance to local governments that covers damage by stray bullets when dangerous wildlife are culled after wandering into urban areas.
The insurance covers damage to buildings, cars, and other property when animals such as bears and wild boars are shot.
The coverage launches on Sept. 1, in line with a new amendment to the Law on the Protection and Management of Wildlife, and the Optimization of Hunting. The law lets municipalities authorize the use of rifles within city limits once public safety is secured.
Under the insurance policy, the insurer will reimburse municipalities up to ¥30 million for compensation paid to property owners whose buildings or vehicles are hit by bullets during such culls. Injuries to people are not covered.
Premiums will be set individually for each municipality based on the number of hazardous wildlife sightings. Because the municipality directs the cull, it is responsible for any property damage caused by gunfire, making this a necessary insurance.
