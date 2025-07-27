Typhoon Krosa Moving North Near Japan’s Ogasawara Islands

The Japan News



Typhoon Krosa was moving toward north near Tokyo’s Ogasawara Islands as of Sunday morning, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Krosa, also known as Typhoon No. 9, was observed south of the islands, moving at 20 kph as of 9 a.m. The agency describes the typhoon as “large and powerful,” with its central pressure measuring 965 hectopascals.

Krosa is expected to continue north and move closer to the Ogasawara Islands tomorrow with an anticipated increase of speed to 25 kph by 9 a.m. Monday.