Japan’s Decennial Survey of Hibakusha to No Longer Be Conducted; Atomic Bomb Survivors’ Average Age Cited

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An account by a female hibakusha atomic bomb survivor is seen at the Hiroshima National Peace Memorial Hall for the Atomic Bomb Victims in Naka Ward, Hiroshima, on Friday. Written during a government survey conducted in 1995, it describes the horrors of the day she lost her mother and the sufferings she endured afterward.

A government survey of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors conducted every 10 years since 1965 will not be held this year, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The only survey conducted nationwide by the government concerning hibakusha was used to learn about their circumstances, and the 2015 edition will be the last. Its other purpose was to help pass the experiences of hibakusha on to future generations.

A survey was originally planned to be conducted this year, the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings, but the ministry decided to end it following internal discussions. It cited “the burden of responding to the survey on the part of hibakusha, whose average age exceeds 85,”as a reason for the cancelation.

The ministry’s decision to end the survey was conveyed to all the prefectures and the two cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in December. As of the end of March, there were 99,130 people nationwide who hold a hibakusha health book, with an average age of 86.13.

“The fact-finding survey on A-bomb survivors” started in 1965, 20 years after the atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, by the then Health and Welfare Ministry. It was aimed at comprehensively assessing the health conditions of hibakusha, with its findings to be utilized for taking measures to support them, including through the provision of allowances.

Through 2015, the six surveys were conducted with the cooperation of all prefectures and the two cities.

The first four surveys, through 1995, covered all those who had hibakusha health books, ranging from 270,000 to 360,000 people, with inquiries made either through in-person visits or by post. The following two surveys covered a random sample of 50,000 to 60,000 hibakusha.

Each survey asked hibakusha about their age, place of residence, lifestyle and health conditions. The surveys found that a conspicuous number of hibakusha were bedridden or were in need.

They also revealed experiences of discrimination in employment and marriage and concerns about the health of children and grandchildren — called second- and third-generation hibakusha.

These findings have been utilized by the government to extend tailored support to hibakusha.

From the 1995 survey, a section was included for hibakusha to be able to describe their experiences freely. A total of 104,312 accounts were collected through the survey.