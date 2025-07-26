Extreme Heat Continues Across Japan; Mercury Hits 39.9 C in Fukushima Pref.’s Date City
14:46 JST, July 26, 2025
A relentless heatwave continued to bake Japan on Friday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency reporting extreme temperatures across the country. Fukushima Prefecture’s Date City recorded a blistering 39.9 C at 1:39 p.m., marking a new record high for July.
Fukushima City also experienced scorching conditions, hitting 39.0 C by 1:40 p.m. Other areas battling intense heat included Hatoyama, Saitama Prefecture, and Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, both of which reached 38.9 C. Koga City, Ibaraki Prefecture, saw temperatures rise to 38.6 C, while Miyazu City, Kyoto Prefecture, recorded a high of 38.5 C.
The mercury climbed to 35.5 C in central Tokyo at 12:05 p.m., marking the second consecutive day on which temperatures hit 35 C or higher in the capital.
